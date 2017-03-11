Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 10:29 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017
By Amanda C. Coyne
www.ajc.com
Three men, including two Atlanta rappers, have been arrested on theft charges after $4,000 in activated Home Depot gift cards were taken from a Norcross store and exchanged for cash in DeKalb County.
Jalen Darden, Kelderick Giles and Evan Griffin were arrested on Thursday and each posted $11,200 bond the same day. Giles and Griffin are also known as Bally Benjamin and Stunt McLovin, rappers in the hip-hop duo Cool Amerika. Darden’s connection to Giles and Griffin is not immediately clear.
Shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, Cool Amerika tweeted for the first time since March 7: “On All 10 B---- We Stood Tall (100 percent emoji).”
Cool Amerika last posted on Facebook on March 7 and their last Instagram post was put up on March 5, before the arrests.
A booking agent for Cool Amerika did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Gwinnett County police issued warrants for Darden, Giles and Griffin last week. A Home Depot clerk had previously admitted to colluding on the scheme to steal the gift cards.
