From left, Jalen Darden, Kelderick Giles and Evan Griffin have been arrested for theft. Gwinnett County police say they stole $4,000 in activated Home Depot gift cards and exchanged them for cash.

By Amanda C. Coyne

www.ajc.com

Three men, including two Atlanta rappers, have been arrested on theft charges after $4,000 in activated Home Depot gift cards were taken from a Norcross store and exchanged for cash in DeKalb County.

Jalen Darden, Kelderick Giles and Evan Griffin were arrested on Thursday and each posted $11,200 bond the same day. Giles and Griffin are also known as Bally Benjamin and Stunt McLovin, rappers in the hip-hop duo Cool Amerika. Darden’s connection to Giles and Griffin is not immediately clear.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, Cool Amerika tweeted for the first time since March 7: “On All 10 B---- We Stood Tall (100 percent emoji).”

Cool Amerika last posted on Facebook on March 7 and their last Instagram post was put up on March 5, before the arrests.

A booking agent for Cool Amerika did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gwinnett County police issued warrants for Darden, Giles and Griffin last week. A Home Depot clerk had previously admitted to colluding on the scheme to steal the gift cards.