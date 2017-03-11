Follow us on

Posted: 10:29 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017

Atlanta rappers arrested in Gwinnett Home Depot gift card theft case

Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office
From left, Jalen Darden, Kelderick Giles and Evan Griffin have been arrested for theft. Gwinnett County police say they stole $4,000 in activated Home Depot gift cards and exchanged them for cash.

By Amanda C. Coyne

www.ajc.com

Three men, including two Atlanta rappers, have been arrested on theft charges after $4,000 in activated Home Depot gift cards were taken from a Norcross store and exchanged for cash in DeKalb County.

Jalen Darden, Kelderick Giles and Evan Griffin were arrested on Thursday and each posted $11,200 bond the same day. Giles and Griffin are also known as Bally Benjamin and Stunt McLovin, rappers in the hip-hop duo Cool Amerika. Darden’s connection to Giles and Griffin is not immediately clear.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, Cool Amerika tweeted for the first time since March 7: “On All 10 B---- We Stood Tall (100 percent emoji).”

Cool Amerika last posted on Facebook on March 7 and their last Instagram post was put up on March 5, before the arrests.

A booking agent for Cool Amerika did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gwinnett County police issued warrants for Darden, Giles and Griffin last week. A Home Depot clerk had previously admitted to colluding on the scheme to steal the gift cards.

