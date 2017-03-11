Atlanta mayoral race: Poll shows Mary Norwood with early lead

Atlanta City Councilwoman has the early lead to be Atlanta’s next mayor, according to an exclusive Channel 2 Action News poll. Norwood is pictured here in her 2013 bid to return to Council. BRANT SAND

By Leon Stafford

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Eight years after losing her bid to become mayor of Atlanta, City Councilwoman Mary Norwood has taken a commanding lead in the early stages of the race to succeed Kasim Reed, according an exclusive Channel 2 Action News poll.

“I am delighted by the results of this poll,” Norwood told Channel 2.

Despite Norwood’s lead, a large chunk of voters — 28 percent — is undecided.