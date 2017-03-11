Atlanta mayoral race: Poll shows Mary Norwood with early lead

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 2:14 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017
By Leon Stafford
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Eight years after losing her bid to become mayor of Atlanta, City Councilwoman Mary Norwood has taken a commanding lead in the early stages of the race to succeed Kasim Reed, according an exclusive Channel 2 Action News poll.
“I am delighted by the results of this poll,” Norwood told Channel 2.
Despite Norwood’s lead, a large chunk of voters — 28 percent — is undecided.
