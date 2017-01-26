Atlanta Mayor Reed condemns Trump immigration move

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 8:32 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
By Leon Stafford
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed on Thursday joined his colleagues in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and other major metro areas in criticizing President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration in so-called “sanctuary cities.”
Trump on Wednesday promised to halt federal grants to municipalities that do not comply with immigration officials in detaining criminally charged unauthorized immigrants for deportation.
Reed on Thursday condemned the move, saying Atlanta is a welcoming community that “has stood up for the civil and human rights of every person, and we will not waver now.
“Our city stands together,” Reed said in a release on Thursday afternoon. “We believe the president’s executive orders violate the principles of the U.S. Constitution. We believe these orders promote dangerous public policy, eroding trust between public safety agencies and the communities they serve, which will undermine public safety in the City of Atlanta and nationwide. We believe the courts will agree.”
Hundreds marched earlier this month in downtown Atlanta in hopes the metro would become a “sanctuary city.” Such a designation, however, would violate Georgia law, which requires full compliance with federal immigration authorities.
Reed said the city will remain open to all, including immigrants, and pledged that Atlanta will stand firm in its commitment.
