Atlanta marchers show support for Affordable Care Act

People marched Saturday in Atlanta in opposition to possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

By Marlon A. Walker

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Thousands were expected to march Saturday in downtown Atlanta to show their opposition to changing the Affordable Care Act.

It’s the second gathering in Atlanta in less than a week.

The march, ironically, will take place while the Democratic National Committee is meeting at the downtown Westin, organizers said in a release announcing the march.

The “Atlanta March for Healthcare” is being billed as an opportunity “to encourage party leadership from both parties and lawmakers to fight to preserve former President Obama’s signature healthcare law.” President Donald Trump has said the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, is mostly a failure and that he would present a new initiative during his presidency.

Among other things, the Affordable Care Act has lowered the number of uninsured Americans by more than 20 million through a Medicaid expansion.

In the state, Obamacare enrollment is down more than 16 percent over last year, likely spurred by uncertainty around its future.

The march was to begin about 3 p.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church, at 781 Peachtree Street NE and head toward Woodruff Park. Community leaders, including State Sen. Vincent Fort and representatives from Planned Parenthood, The Health Initiative and Georgians for a Healthy Future, are expected to speak at Woodruff Park.