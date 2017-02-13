Atlanta immigration attorney defends ICE roundups

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 5:48 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
A local immigration attorney is defending the recent actions of U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement.
The ICE roundups are nothing new, according to Atlanta immigration attorney Charles Kuck.
“Everything ICE is doing right now is exactly in accordance with the law and is exactly what (President) Obama did,” Kuck said. “Obama is the deportation president. He deported virtually 3 million people during his time.”
More than 680 unauthorized immigrants were arrested last week, including 87 in Georgia, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Monday. The nationwide operation focuses on gang members and criminals who are public threats.
“What they believe they’re seeing is, because of the use of the word raids, is that there’s indiscriminate work by ICE and just picking up anybody they come across and that’s not happening,” Kuck said.
Many of those who are undocumented have a legal path to stay in the United States, according to Kuck.
“Just relax. Nobody is getting picked up today and deported tomorrow unless they have previously been ordered deported,” said Kuck. “If that’s you, you should make plans to leave on your own volition.”
According to ICE, one man who was arrested in Atlanta pleaded guilty to felony cocaine distribution charges. A Mexican national arrested in Georgia is wanted in his homeland on homicide and attempted homicide charges.
29 of those arrested in Georgia and the Carolinas had reentered the country after being removed. And 17 were fugitives who had been ordered deported by federal immigration judges.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}