Atlanta immigration attorney defends ICE roundups

Foreign nationals were arrested the week of Feb. 5, 2017, during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens. (Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

By Mary Ellen Hopkins

A local immigration attorney is defending the recent actions of U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement.

The ICE roundups are nothing new, according to Atlanta immigration attorney Charles Kuck.

“Everything ICE is doing right now is exactly in accordance with the law and is exactly what (President) Obama did,” Kuck said. “Obama is the deportation president. He deported virtually 3 million people during his time.”

More than 680 unauthorized immigrants were arrested last week, including 87 in Georgia, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Monday. The nationwide operation focuses on gang members and criminals who are public threats.

“What they believe they’re seeing is, because of the use of the word raids, is that there’s indiscriminate work by ICE and just picking up anybody they come across and that’s not happening,” Kuck said.

Many of those who are undocumented have a legal path to stay in the United States, according to Kuck.

“Just relax. Nobody is getting picked up today and deported tomorrow unless they have previously been ordered deported,” said Kuck. “If that’s you, you should make plans to leave on your own volition.”

According to ICE, one man who was arrested in Atlanta pleaded guilty to felony cocaine distribution charges. A Mexican national arrested in Georgia is wanted in his homeland on homicide and attempted homicide charges.

29 of those arrested in Georgia and the Carolinas had reentered the country after being removed. And 17 were fugitives who had been ordered deported by federal immigration judges.