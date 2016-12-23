Claud “Tex” McIver appeared in court Thursday following his arrest on involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct charges. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Alexis Stevens

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta attorney who shot and killed his wife as the two rode in their SUV posted bond Friday afternoon and walked out of the Fulton County jail.

Claud “Tex” McIver posted $200,000 bond shortly before 3 p.m. and left the jail after being fitted with an ankle monitor. He was also ordered to surrender his passport.

McIver, 74, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a felony, and reckless conduct, a misdemeanor, for shooting his wife in the back with a .38-caliber revolver as the two rode in their SUV near Piedmont Park late on the night of Sept. 25. Diane’s friend, Dani Jo Carter, who was driving the SUV, then drove the three to Emory University Hospital, where Diane McIver died hours later.

McIver surrendered late Wednesday and made his first court appearance Thursday morning.