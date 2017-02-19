Competing rallies for and aganist President Trump over the holiday weekend in Atlanta.

By Steve Gehlbach

Supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump are holding competing rallies across Georgia as President's Day approaches.

One local militia group displayed weapons outside Centennial Olympic Park in support of Trump on Saturday.

A few members of a militia group called the III% Security Force held signs and openly carried handguns and a few military-type rifles and shotguns, saying they were there to keep the peace and protect their Second Amendment right to bear arms.

"We want to make sure the people who come out here prior to President’s Day can show their support for President Trump without being assaulted by any counter-protesters,” Chris Hill said.

Anti-Trump organizers are planning a "peace-ful" march on Monday in Atlanta that hundreds of demonstrators have signed up for on Facebook.

They will gather on what they're calling "Not My President's Day" and march from the Arts Center MARTA station and ending at Lenox Mall.