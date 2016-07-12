Alpharetta works to bring residents into the Loop

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016
Atlanta has the Beltline. Alpharetta adds a Loop.
The city is working on a pathway to link what Alpharetta Mayor David Belle Isle describes as "three different walkable villages."
The three-mile inner loop, now under construction, will connect downtown Alpharetta to Avalon, the MetLife/Northwinds area along Haynes Bridge Road and back downtown.
"We started looking at ways to...kind of create a Beltline of our own," the mayor tells WSB.
He hopes people will walk or bike to areas they now reach by driving.
"If you want to go to lunch, it's a half-mile bike ride with a few of your friends...and it just starts connecting everybody," he tells WSB.
The cost of the project is still being assessed. Some of the property the city owns or can access through easements. The 12-foot-wide pathways will be paved and lighted.
"We see it being not only a method to get from one place to the next, but also [there will be] parks and art showcased throughout this pathway," the mayor tells WSB.
He estimates the first leg between downtown and Avalon could be completed by summer with the entire inner loop finished in 18 months' time.
The timetable for a wider outer loop is more fluid. Ultimately, the goal is to cross Ga. 400 and feed into the Big Creek Greenway. The mayor explains that may be possible through a pedestrian crossing as part of the Encore Parkway Bridge, now under construction.
"This is bringing some of that green space and park opportunities right into the hub and core of the city," Mayor Belle Isle tells WSB.
