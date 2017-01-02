Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:40 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Federal and local authorities have arrested an alleged heroin trafficker from Gwinnett County and charged him with kidnapping and torturing another man after luring him to Gwinnett from New York.
The suspect, identified as Edwin Cabral Mora, 38, was also accused in a four-count federal indicment of selling “large quantities” of heroin and brandishing a firearm during the commission of those offenses. He was arrested last week.
The news release from the U.S. attorney in New York City identifies the victim only as “Victim-1” and does not explain why he was abducted.
"Edwin Cabral Mora not only trafficked in large quantities of heroin, but turned to violence, including participating in a vicious kidnapping,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said in a press release.
According to the release, “Victim-1” was lured from the Bronx to Georgia in April 2016.
“Mora allegedly lured a victim from the Bronx to Georgia ... where Victim-1 was transported by car to an apartment in which Cabral Mora and others blindfolded, bound, beat, and tortured Victim-1 by burning Victim-1’s skin,” the government said.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration led the arrest of Cabral Mora with cooperation from the Georgia State Patrol, the GBI and a drug interdiction task force that includes more than a dozen police agencies in metro Atlanta, the release said.
"This allegedly dangerous man is now off the streets and will face criminal charges in New York federal court,” Bharara said.
Cabral Mora, also known by the alias “Sosa,” is charged with conspiring to possess and distribute one kilogram and more of heroin, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and the firearm charge.
Each of the four charges against Cabral Mora carries a maximum sentence of life in a federal prison.
Weekdays from 8-10pm, Clark Howard teaches you how to save more, spend less, and avoid getting ripped off.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}