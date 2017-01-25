3 Worst Truck Bottlenecks In Metro Atlanta

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 6:26 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
By Jon Lewis
WSB Radio
Spaghetti Junction is no surprise. The other two shouldn't be either.
The American Transportation Research Institute is out with its list of the worst interchanges for truck bottlenecks in the country and, once again, the 85-285 interchange tops the list.
It's the second year in a row that Spaghetti Junction is listed as the worst in the U.S.
Number 9 on the list, with the ATRI has been putting out since 2002, was the northwest corridor, at the intersection of 75 and 285.
Number 14 is the interchange at Interstate 20 and 285 on the west side, near 6 Flags.
"75 is such a heavy truck route anyway," says Rebecca Brewster, President and COO of the ATRI. "And we do see impacts throughout the bottleneck analysis when you do see construction at a certain location."
Brewster tells WSB, good climate also means volume at the interchanges and, given the interstates that run through this area, Atlanta has become a crossroads for trade routes throughout the country.
"So many people seem to think that the northeast is the worst place for congestion," Brewster says. "The truck drivers I speak to all say that no, it's really bad around Atlanta."
