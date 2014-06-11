3 dead after car crashes into utility pole

By Berndt Petersen

WSB-TV News

Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Sunday morning in southwest Atlanta.

Channel 2's Berndt Petersen said the crash happened on Campbellton Road and Niskey Lake Road.

Atlanta police confirmed three people were killed when the car crashed into a power pole around 3 a.m.

Peterson reports there is ice around the street, but police have not confirmed if had any factor in the crash.

Traffic has been blocked off in the areas.

Utility crews are on the scene working to repair the pole.

The car has been towed away.