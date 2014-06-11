Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 8:13 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017

3 dead after car crashes into utility pole

By Berndt Petersen

WSB-TV News

ATLANTA —

Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Sunday morning in southwest Atlanta.

Channel 2's Berndt Petersen said the crash happened on Campbellton Road and Niskey Lake Road.

Atlanta police confirmed three people were killed when the car crashed into a power pole around 3 a.m.

Peterson reports there is ice around the street, but police have not confirmed if had any factor in the crash.

Traffic has been blocked off in the areas.

Utility crews are on the scene working to repair the pole.

The car has been towed away.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

On-Air

WSB Weekday Program Schedule

     
     