2 sought in deadly Clayton County home invasion

By Raisa Habersham

The AJC

Police hope that sketches released Wednesday could lead to arrests in a deadly Clayton County home invasion.

Scherell Venisee, 37, was found dead just after midnight Monday from gunshot wounds inside a home on Chester Lane in Ellenwood, Channel 2 Action News reported. Dectric Searcy, 27, who was found on the garage floor with gunshot wounds, later died at a hospital.

Clayton police told Channel 2 a “felony amount” of drugs were found during a search of the home, leading them to believe the deaths were drug related.

One of the suspects is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s and just over 5-foot-9 with a skinny or weak build. He also has a clean shaven face with red or pink lips and twists in his hair.

Police say the second suspect is between 5-8 and 5-9 in his mid-20s and has tattoos on the side of his neck. He has a low cut hairstyle, but no noticeable facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clayton County police. Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting crimestoppersatlanta.org.