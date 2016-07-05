2 charges against officer dropped in dog’s hot car death

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 4:26 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017
By Steve Burns
The AJC
Two of the three counts of an indictment were thrown out against a former Cherokee County schools officer in connection with the death of a police dog that was in his care, according to a Jan. 18 ruling in Cherokee Superior Court.
Both counts had charged Daniel Peabody with aggravated cruelty to animals regarding the June death of Inka, who was left in Peabody’s hot patrol car.
The ruling by Judge Jackson Harris let stand the remaining count, which charges Peabody with making a false statement during the investigation into Inka’s death.
Harris agreed with a motion by Peabody’s attorneys that Peabody had the right to be present with counsel during the prosecution’s presentation of evidence to the grand jury.
Also, the judge ruled that Peabody had the right to make a statement at the conclusion of the presentation without being subject to direct or cross examination.
In June, Peabody allegedly left Inka, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, inside a patrol car for nearly three hours, the Cherokee marshal’s office said. When Peabody returned to the car, the dog was dead. A necropsy determined the dog died from heat stroke.
Peabody’s patrol car was not equipped to transport dogs, Maj. Jamie Gianfala previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Peabody was arrested and later resigned from his position with the school system.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}