2 adults, 1 child killed in house fire

By Ellen Eldridge

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Two adults and a child were killed in a house fire that started about 6 a.m. Sunday, fire officials say.

The fire happened at 417 Shamrock Drive in Monroe, Fire Chief Keith Glass said.

Andria Godard, 31, and her 10-year-old daughter Jasmine Godard were found dead inside the home.

Quentin Omario Moses, 33, was found unconscious and moved outside the house, but was pronounced dead at Clearview Medical Center.

Glass said the house was fully engulfed with flames when firefighters responded and the roof collapsed as they battled to bring the fire under control.

Several agencies are investigating the cause of the fire.

“We are all sadden by this life taking tragedy,” Glass said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families.”

Monroe is a city in Walton County, about 46 miles east of Atlanta.