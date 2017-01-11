14 year-old shot and left for dead

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017
By Jennifer Griffies
WSB Radio
Atlanta Police are looking for the person who shot a 14-year-old and left him to die in the front yard of an abandoned home. Sgt. Warren Pickard says they're also trying to determine if the child may have been sexually assaulted.
"For whatever reason we do not know, the child was partially unclothed, with his pants down around his ankles, no shirt, and was suffering from a gunshot wound to the waist area," said Pickard.
A neighbor heard a gunshot around 6 o'clock Wednesday night, walked out onto his front porch, and saw the teen lying in the grass at a home at 320 Fairburn Road.
"We have no witnesses, no suspects. We're still in the early stages of the investigation, trying to put things together. We have a K-9 unit on the scene as well as officers going to door to door trying to illicit information at this time," said Pickard.
The child's injuries are serious. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.
