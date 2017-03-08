12 more felony charges for man accused of holding 8 women captive

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 1:27 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017
By Alexis Stevens
www.ajc.com
The man accused of holding eight women against their will in a Sandy Springs home has been charged with 12 additional felonies, police said Friday.
Kenndric Traman Roberts, 33, was arrested Wednesday after a 20-year-old woman called 911 asking for help. He was charged with trafficking a person for labor and false imprisonment for allegedly forcing the woman to work in strip clubs and threatening harm if she left his home, according to police.
On Friday, police said Roberts was later charged with five counts each of false imprisonment and human trafficking and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Both an AK-47 pistol and a Glock handgun were found during the investigation, police said.
After waiving his first court appearance Thursday, Roberts again waived his appearance on the latest charges, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said. He was being held without bond.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}