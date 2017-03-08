12 more felony charges for man accused of holding 8 women captive

Kenndric Traman Roberts, 33, is accused of forcing women to have plastic surgery, get matching tattoos and dance at strip clubs, according to police.

By Alexis Stevens

www.ajc.com

The man accused of holding eight women against their will in a Sandy Springs home has been charged with 12 additional felonies, police said Friday.

Kenndric Traman Roberts, 33, was arrested Wednesday after a 20-year-old woman called 911 asking for help. He was charged with trafficking a person for labor and false imprisonment for allegedly forcing the woman to work in strip clubs and threatening harm if she left his home, according to police.

On Friday, police said Roberts was later charged with five counts each of false imprisonment and human trafficking and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Both an AK-47 pistol and a Glock handgun were found during the investigation, police said.

After waiving his first court appearance Thursday, Roberts again waived his appearance on the latest charges, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said. He was being held without bond.