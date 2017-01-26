1 killed in officer-involved shooting in northwest Atlanta

GBI officials are investigating a shooting outside the Atlanta Public Safety Annex. (credit: Channel 2 Action News)

By Raisa Habersham

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting outside the Atlanta Public Safety Annex in northwest Atlanta, according to police.

The shooting occurred about 7:40 p.m. Thursday on the 3000 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Donald Hannah said.

GBI officials have been called to the scene to investigate. Police have not released any further details, other than a suspect is dead.

It is not yet known what led to the shooting.

