Posted: 10:22 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017

1 killed in 4-car crash in Cherokee County

1 killed in 4-car crash in Cherokee County
Cherokee County officials are investigating a deadly car crash.

By Raisa Habersham

www.ajc.com

A man was killed Friday evening after he swerved into a car on Hickory Flat Highway in Cherokee County, sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Jay Baker said. 

About 7:30 p.m., a man traveling westbound crossed the center line and hit two cars travelling eastbound, Baker said. 

Baker said the victim wound up swerving into the westbound lane and T-boned a Jeep Wrangler. He died at the scene. His identity is being held pending notification of kin. 

The driver who officials say caused the crash was taken to North Fulton Hospital. 

The drivers of the second hit car and Jeep were not injured, Baker said.

No other details were released.

