Ivanka Trump’s merchandise sales surging, jumping despite boycott

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:01 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017
By Douglas Barclay
Rare.us
Following the election of President Donald Trump, multiple retailers made headlines when they decided to drop his daughter Ivanka’s name-brand retail items. Nordstrom, Shoes.com and Neiman Marcus were just a few of the outlets that chose to no longer carry items from the first daughter.
“It’s not a political decision for us. We carry thousands of brands and making edits to our offering based on performance is part of the regular rhythm of our business,” Nordstrom said of the decision to drop Ivanka’s brand. “We make our buying decisions season by season.”
If their decisions are truly made season by season, Nordstrom may soon carry Ivanka’s items once again, if a report from Refinery 29 is accurate. According to the report, e-commerce site Lyst shows that Trump’s items are becoming hot sellers following her father’s election.
“From January to February, Ivanka Trump sales increased 346%. If you compare February 2017 to the average orders in 2016, the brand sales increased 557%. Put another way: The Ivanka Trump brand was ranked as no. 11 in sales for the month of February, a jump all the way up from no. 550 in January,” Refinery 29 reports.
In an interview with the site, Lyst’s U.S. public relations director corroborated the numbers.
“Ivanka Trump brand has never ranked in as a top seller on our site,” Sarah Tanner said. “To see such an extreme spike in one month is completely unheard of and came as a huge surprise to us.”
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}