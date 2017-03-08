Ivanka Trump’s merchandise sales surging, jumping despite boycott

A new report from the e-commerce site Lyst finds sales of Ivanka Trump's retail line have increased a whopping 346 percent between January and February. That news follows decisions by several major retailers to drop her brands over low sales.

By Douglas Barclay

Following the election of President Donald Trump, multiple retailers made headlines when they decided to drop his daughter Ivanka’s name-brand retail items. Nordstrom, Shoes.com and Neiman Marcus were just a few of the outlets that chose to no longer carry items from the first daughter.

“It’s not a political decision for us. We carry thousands of brands and making edits to our offering based on performance is part of the regular rhythm of our business,” Nordstrom said of the decision to drop Ivanka’s brand. “We make our buying decisions season by season.”

If their decisions are truly made season by season, Nordstrom may soon carry Ivanka’s items once again, if a report from Refinery 29 is accurate. According to the report, e-commerce site Lyst shows that Trump’s items are becoming hot sellers following her father’s election.

“From January to February, Ivanka Trump sales increased 346%. If you compare February 2017 to the average orders in 2016, the brand sales increased 557%. Put another way: The Ivanka Trump brand was ranked as no. 11 in sales for the month of February, a jump all the way up from no. 550 in January,” Refinery 29 reports.

In an interview with the site, Lyst’s U.S. public relations director corroborated the numbers.

“Ivanka Trump brand has never ranked in as a top seller on our site,” Sarah Tanner said. “To see such an extreme spike in one month is completely unheard of and came as a huge surprise to us.”