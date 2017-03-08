Follow us on

Posted: 1:09 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Hundreds of gators flock to sinkhole at Florida state park

Alligator
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Hundreds of gators gather during the winter months at a sinkhole in a remote section of a state park in Sarasota, Fla. 

By Sarah Elsesser

PalmBeachPost.com

Sinkholes are terrifying enough, but imagine hundreds of alligators living in one. That's the case at a remote sinkhole in a state park in Sarasota, Florida. 

In a secluded area of Myakka River State Park, there's a sinkhole, named Deep Hole, that's 200 feet wide and 130 feet deep, and it’s apparently an alligator’s dream home, according to local news reports. 

Dozens of gators can be spotted at the hole daily during the winter months, but on a really good day hundreds gather there. 

Welcome to Myakka River State Park, which is apparently the Daytona Beach of the #alligator world :O Amazing photos by Lee Dalton. #GatorSpringBreak #WatchYourStep #OnlyInFlorida

Posted by FOX 13's Chris Cato on Tuesday, March 7, 2017

It's unclear what's drawing the gators in such large numbers to this sinkhole.

