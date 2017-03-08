Hundreds of gators flock to sinkhole at Florida state park

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 1:09 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017
By Sarah Elsesser
PalmBeachPost.com
Sinkholes are terrifying enough, but imagine hundreds of alligators living in one. That's the case at a remote sinkhole in a state park in Sarasota, Florida.
In a secluded area of Myakka River State Park, there's a sinkhole, named Deep Hole, that's 200 feet wide and 130 feet deep, and it’s apparently an alligator’s dream home, according to local news reports.
Dozens of gators can be spotted at the hole daily during the winter months, but on a really good day hundreds gather there.
Welcome to Myakka River State Park, which is apparently the Daytona Beach of the #alligator world :O Amazing photos by Lee Dalton. #GatorSpringBreak #WatchYourStep #OnlyInFloridaPosted by FOX 13's Chris Cato on Tuesday, March 7, 2017
It's unclear what's drawing the gators in such large numbers to this sinkhole.
