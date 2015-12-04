Hospital provider fee bill heads to governor's desk

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 2:01 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017
A bill to help keep Georgia’s hospitals afloat receives final passage in the state House and is now headed to the governor’s desk.
The measure renews for another three years the fee hospitals pay into the Indigent Care Trust Fund.
The 1.4 percent provider fee generates $300 million dollars each year that, in turn, draws down $600 million in matching Medicaid funding. Without it, Gov. Nathan Deal says it would have left a $900 million hole in the budget.
David Tatum, chief public policy officer for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, says CHOA is the largest beneficiary of the fee.
“Without it we had estimated we could lose tens of millions of dollars,” he tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish.
Tatum says while not renewing the fee would have forced CHOA to make some tough decisions, it likely would have forced some rural hospitals to close.
Deal’s office says he plans to sign the bill into law next Tuesday.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}