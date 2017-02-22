State warns Zika is not yet a thing of the past

With mosquito season fast approaching the Georgia Department of Health is warning residents about the dangers of Zika.

By Sabrina Cupit

J. Patrick O’Neal, M.D., Director of Health Protection with the Georgia Department of Public Health says, "Our concern has been that a lot of folks will have essentially thought Zika is a thing of the past."

He says the reality is the state expects to see continuation of spread throughout this year as well.

There was no local transmission of the virus last year in Georgia. The concern is over people traveling to areas where the virus is spreading, contracting Zika through a mosquito bite and then unknowingly bringing it back here.

Zika is spread mostly by the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito (Ae. aegypti and Ae. albopictus). These mosquitoes bite during the day and night.

You can also contract the virus through sex. Couples with a partner who lives in or has traveled to an area with Zika should take steps to protect themselves during sex.

Many people infected with Zika will have no symptoms or mild symptoms that last several days to a week. However, Zika infection during pregnancy can cause a serious birth defect called microcephaly and other severe fetal brain defects.

Current research suggests that Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), an uncommon sickness of the nervous system, is strongly associated with Zika; however, only a small proportion of people with recent Zika virus infection get GBS.

Once someone has been infected with Zika, it’s very likely they’ll be protected from future infections. There is no evidence that past Zika infection poses an increased risk of birth defects in future pregnancies.