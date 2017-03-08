Follow us on

Posted: 3:06 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Health study: Women better overall at getting preventive screenings

Health study: Women better overall at getting preventive screenings
Getty Images/Rick Gershon
Anjel Vahratian, Ph.D with NCHS says women are better overall at getting the recommended screenings than men.

By Sabrina Cupit

Having health insurance does not ensure that people will get preventive screenings for things like cancer and heart disease, according to a new report from the National Center for Health Statistics. 

Most insurance plans are now required to cover specific services without co-payments.

The study finds two-thirds of insured adults aged 50-75 were screened for colorectal cancer as recommended.

More than 90 percent of women ages 30-39 were more likely than their older peers to be screened for cervical cancer.

Seventy-three percent of insured women ages 50-74 had a mammogram in the past two years. More than 8 in 10 insured adults aged 18 and over had their blood pressure checked by a doctor, nurse, or other health professional in the past 12 months. 

Anjel Vahratian, Ph.D with NCHS says women are better overall at getting the recommended screenings than men. “The reason for that may be due in part to the fact that women are more likely to access and utilize healthcare earlier for reproductive health services,” Vahratian explains.

She also says many people may not be aware of the recommendations for screenings.

