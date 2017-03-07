CDC: Some 24M adults restricted by severe arthritis

Arthritis is so severe for about 24 million adults in the United States that it limits their daily activities, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study.

By Sabrina Cupit

The percentage of adults with arthritis who have activity limitations grew from 35.9 percent in 2002 to 42.8 percent in 2014 – an increase of 20 percent.

“Arthritis symptoms keep millions of Americans from going about their daily routines,” CDC Acting Director Anne Schuchat, M.D. says. “Doctors and loved ones can help people with arthritis by encouraging them to be as physically active as they can be.

“Physical activity is a proven strategy to ease pain and reduce symptoms among people with arthritis.”

The everyday activities that these adults can't do range from holding a coffee cup, walking to their car or carrying groceries.

“It’s extremely important for primary care providers to encourage their patients with arthritis to be physically active,” CDC epidemiologist Kamil Barbour, Ph.D., Division of Population Health, National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion says.

Barbour adds, “It is just as important for them to motivate their patients to attend workshops to learn how to better manage their arthritis.”

Almost 60 percent, or about 32 million Americans, with arthritis are 18 to 64 years old.