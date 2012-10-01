Gwinnett police slog through mud to capture fugitive

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 10:32 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
Gwinnett police end up covered in mud to collar a suspect who has eluded capture for more than a year.
The Gwinnett Daily Post reports Anthony Hines ran from officers who pursued him onto the bed of Norris Lake.
"From what I was told, Norris Lake is drained every two years to allow dredging and to work on the docks,” Corporal Deon Washington tells the Gwinnett paper. “While the lake bed is exposed, it is not dry."
Hines ended up slogging through mud up to his knees, giving pursuing officers a chance to gain on him and take him into custody. Obliging neighbors helped the officers hose off most of the mud.
Hines, 31, is jailed on a number of charges, including theft, burglary and hit and run.
Even when he's not coated in mud, he's proven to be slippery. Washington says he drove away from an officer last summer questioning him about a truck that turned out to be stolen. Based on a tip, police tracked the stolen vehicle to a home in Snellville, but Hines was not there.
Officers hope to keep him behind bars. Hines remains at the Gwinnett County jail without bond.
