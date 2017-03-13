Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 5:55 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A Montana man has been sentenced to two years in prison for parole violations, but it’s what he told the judge that’s turning heads.
Steven Boyd, 48, missed meetings with a parole officer last summer and he admitted that, the Great Falls Tribune reported, but he blamed it on a grizzly bear attack that happened while he was picking berries.
“He hit me like a Volkswagen with fur,” Boyd told the court, according to the Great Falls Tribune.
Boyd said he triggered the attack by using an air horn when the bear got too close. He said it took him three months to find his way out of the woods because of his injuries, including memory loss and an injured shoulder, but despite his condition he managed to find his way to his father’s house.
Boyd, who pleaded guilty to assault and drug possession in 2012, said he didn’t need any medical care for his injuries.
The judge didn’t buy it, sentencing him to two years in prison with a recommendation for admission into an intensive supervision program.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}