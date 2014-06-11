Georgia welcomes newly sworn Americans

By Jon Lewis

They're a group of people that have two things in common: they're all refugees and they are all new American citizens.

"These are folks that are leaving behind war and violence," says Paddia Mixon, CDO of New American Pathways. "They fled for their lives, and this is their opportunity to find a permanent safe place to be."

The naturalization ceremony was held at the Georgia State Capitol, following a ceremony for the refugees prior to that.

In the wake of the new travel ban, it may seem and all the time to be naturalized as an American citizen. But, for these people, there was a little choice.

"For most people this is the best option they have to have a normal life," says Mixon, "to have the opportunity to choose their own destiny, and support their family."

Mixon says there is a lot of fear among the refugees, but also great optimism about this country. She says all are enthusiastic about becoming citizens, for money the first time they will be citizens anywhere.