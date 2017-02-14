Georgia wades into water war again

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 8:03 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017
Florida opens a new front in the long-running water war with Georgia.
After a special master ruled in favor of Georgia in the dispute over water use from the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River basin, Florida lawmakers responded in Congress.
U.S. Senator Bill Nelson of Florida introduces a bill to require the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to deliver more fresh water into Apalachicola Bay.
Nelson points to the oyster bed industry in the bay.
"The oystermen whose livelihood depends on having enough freshwater in the bay are relying on us to get this fixed," he states in a news release.
The Panama City News Herald reports U.S. Congressman Neal Dunn demands a meeting with the Corps to go over water control practices.
Dunn is also developing a Congressional Review Act resolution to roll back Corps' water use policies.
"This will block the Army Corps' harmful rule and allow the states to come to an equitable agreement on the management of the ACF River Basin," Dunn states in a release.
Georgia's congressional delegation may intercede.
WSB Radio will keep you updated on new developments.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}