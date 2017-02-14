Georgia wades into water war again

Georgia won a major victory on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in a costly and long-running legal dispute with Florida over control of water resources.

By Marcy Williams

Florida opens a new front in the long-running water war with Georgia.

After a special master ruled in favor of Georgia in the dispute over water use from the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River basin, Florida lawmakers responded in Congress.

U.S. Senator Bill Nelson of Florida introduces a bill to require the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to deliver more fresh water into Apalachicola Bay.

Nelson points to the oyster bed industry in the bay.

"The oystermen whose livelihood depends on having enough freshwater in the bay are relying on us to get this fixed," he states in a news release.

The Panama City News Herald reports U.S. Congressman Neal Dunn demands a meeting with the Corps to go over water control practices.

Dunn is also developing a Congressional Review Act resolution to roll back Corps' water use policies.

"This will block the Army Corps' harmful rule and allow the states to come to an equitable agreement on the management of the ACF River Basin," Dunn states in a release.

Georgia's congressional delegation may intercede.

WSB Radio will keep you updated on new developments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report