Fulton County fires two Wolf Creek employees

By Marcy Williams

After absorbing the findings of an audit of Wolf Creek Amphitheater, Fulton County terminates two employees.

Lisa Rushin and Sandy Poag are accused of failure to adhere to county policies after the audit revealed multiple violations.

"It was poorly managed against any rational standard," Fulton County Manager Dick Anderson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution last fall.

According to the audit, employees regularly issued hundreds of complimentary tickets per event at the 5,300 seat venue. Auditors criticized cash-management practices with money held for months before being deposited.

The AJC reports Poag's husband worked at the venue without county approval.

"You appear to have used your position at Wolf Creek for personal gain," a portion of her termination letter reads.

Both women filed a whistleblower lawsuit last fall before the audit's release. The suit claims retaliation stemming from a dispute with a Fulton County commissioner over access to a skybox.

After the audit, commissioners decided to outsource management of the amphitheater to Live Nation.