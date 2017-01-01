Fulton County Commissioners act to curb gas station crime

December 28, 2016 - Fulton County - This Citgo gas station on Campbellton Road added cameras and a security guard to combat crime. Reports of car jackings and other crimes are up in South Fulton at gas stations. Fulton commissioners have been asked to deny liquor licenses at places where there is crime, though they so far declined to do so. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

By Marcy Williams

After an increase in crimes outside gas stations, Fulton County commissioners vote to impose new security requirements on businesses selling gas.

Once a crime is committed, owners must agree to security measures, including guards and cameras, or risk losing their license to sell alcohol.

"It's a step in the right direction," community activist Daphne Jordan tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Commissioner Marvin Arrington, Jr. proposed the changes before his own father's car was taken while he was pumping gas. The law applies only in unincorporated Fulton County.

Other security measures may follow after this week's community meeting organized by Fulton County Commission Chairman John Eaves to address so-called slider crimes. That's when a suspect slides into an unlocked car while the owner is pumping gas.

WSB's Veronica Waters reports proposals floated during that session include organizing a special police patrol unit dedicated to curbing criminal activity at gas stations and convenience stores.

Fulton County Police Chief Gary Stiles believes preventing perpetrators from bonding out of jail would go a long way to eliminate repeat offenses.

"The biggest breakdown occurs after arrest," Chief Stiles tells the AJC. "We all have the same problem; it's catch and release."

Commissioners expect to discuss other crime reduction proposals at upcoming meetings.