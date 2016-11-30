Fraud suspect caught during fast food run in Rockdale County

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
A late night Wendy's run ends up with a fraud suspect behind bars at the Rockdale County jail.
An eagle-eyed cashier at a Wendy's on Salem Road recognized the customer at her drive-through. The Rockdale Citien reports he handed her a credit card that registered stolen.
She remembered the same man showed up at the restaurant a day earlier with a different card that also had been reported stolen.
A sheriff's deputy responding to the scene questioned 25-year-old Andrew Malcolm of Covington. He had several credit cards on him under different names. He claimed one was his girlfriend and another belonged to a friend.
A search of the vehicle yielded a white cloth bag containing nearly four dozen credit cards under multiple names. Malcolm is facing 42 counts of financial transaction card fraud. He's also charged with drug possession after deputies found a plastic bag with a small amount of what's presumed to be marijuana.
