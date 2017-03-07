Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 12:02 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017
By Rich Jones
ActionNewsJax.com
Florida Republican U.S Sen. Marco Rubio's Jacksonville office is closing. It's Rubio's second district office in Florida to close following rowdy protests.
A spokesperson for the senator says unruly behavior by some anti-Trump protesters was impacting neighboring businesses, and Rubio was asked to leave.
"In Jacksonville, these protesters weren't just impacting our two person office, they were impacting the children being served next door at a pediatric behavioral clinic, which is why we understand the decision not to renew our lease," Rubio spokeswoman Christina Mandreucci said.
"Our Tampa and Jacksonville offices are not political or campaign offices. They are small, two person offices that help Floridians in the region with issues such as Medicare, Social Security and veterans benefits," Mandreucci said.
Rubio's Tampa staff was asked to leave after the building owner said rallies had become too disruptive to the other tenants.
"Just as we are doing in Tampa, our staff in Jacksonville will continue to provide services to Northeast Florida, despite not having an office, until a new office space is secured," Mandreucci said.
"Those who disagree with President Trump and Senator Rubio certainly have a right to exercise their First Amendment rights, and most of them have done so in a productive and respectful way. But, unfortunately, some of them have chosen to do so in a manner that potentially hinders their fellow Floridians’ ability to receive help from our office," she added.
The existing lease in Jacksonville at 1650 Prudential Drive on the Southbank, is currently month-to-month, which requires a 30-day notice to terminate.
The current lease ends on April 30 and Rubio staff will start looking for new office space this week.
