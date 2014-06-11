Falcons promote Manuel to DC, Young named defensive line coach

By D. Orlando Ledbetter

www.ajc.com

Marquand Manuel, who served as the secondary/senior defensive assistant for the past two season, was promoted to defensive coordinator to replace Richard Smith by the Falcons on Friday.

Former NFL standout Bryant Young will become the defensive line coach and Doug Mallory, who was the assistant defensive backs coach, will replace Manuel.

Jerome Henderson, who was the passing game coordinator for the defense, is now likely to leave for San Francisco since he didn’t land the defensive coordinator position.

After the bye week, Falcons head coach Dan Quinn became more involved in the defense and called more of the defensive signals. The defense improved while playing against lesser quarterback talents, but played in spurts against quality quarterbacks like New Orleans’ Drew Brees in the regular season finale.

Manuel, a former journeyman defensive back, has never called signals, but is highly respected by Quinn.

Manuel caused a stir at the combine last season when he asked prospect Eli Apple if “he liked men.”

The team had a training seminar with a league-approved counselor with the entire staff regarding social responsibility.

Manuel took responsiblity for the inappropriate question, admitted it was wrong and apologized to Apple. Manuel had an individual counseling session of social responsiblity.

“Moving forward, I will become a better man by going through all of this,” Manuel said.

Young, 45, was the defensive line coach at Florida in 2011-2012 when Quinn was the defensive coordinator. He also coached in college at Notre Dame and San Jose State, but doesn’t have any NFL coaching experience.

Young, a four-time Pro bowler, played for the San Francisco 49ers from 1994 to 2007 and was a nominee for the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.