By Elsa Gillis

WSOCTV.com

A Lincoln County teacher has been suspended after showing a powerful video of the deadly consequences of bullying.

The 20-minute video called "Love is All You Need" follows a young girl named Ashley, growing up in a world where homosexuality is the norm, but she's attracted to the opposite sex.

Ashley is bullied relentlessly by her peers, and as time goes on she becomes so distraught that in an emotional and graphic scene, she is shown slitting her wrists, taking her own life.

The video was shown in North Lincoln High School teacher Kimberly Fernetti's class, according to officials at Lincoln County Schools.

Some parents weren't happy about the content, alerting the superintendent's office, which led to Fernetti's suspension while school officials investigate.

But one student said told WSOC that not everyone is upset by the video.

"I think it's a great message to get out in the school," he said. "I personally have dealt with bullying, so I think it’s good to get the point across that 'Hey, it's not OK to pick on somebody.'"

That sentiment was echoed by a family member of another student outside the school.

"I don’t think it was vulgar or anything. I think it's better to be aware and to know the possibility of what kids' actions could do," that person said.