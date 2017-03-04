Students find worm, moldy bread in school lunches

By WPXI.com

A school district in Pennsylvania has sent a letter home to parents addressing moldy bread and a worm that was found in students’ school lunches.

"After the corn ear worm was reported, this product was immediately pulled from all serving lines," Chartiers Valley School Superintendent Brian White said in the letter to parents.

The corn is a USDA product that is commonly provided to school districts. A complaint was filed with USDA provider, Bonduelle USA, Inc., and an investigation was conducted.

>> Read more trending stories

The company’s response said in part:

"When we process the raw corn we employ multiple steps to eliminate such material from the raw agricultural product… Unfortunately, all these steps have not been 100 percent effective and we apologize for the occurrence."

The reportedly stale and moldy bread was disposed.

A new food-service director was appointed.