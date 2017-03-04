Follow us on

Posted: 9:54 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017

Students find worm, moldy bread in school lunches

Corn ear worm photo
USDA
A file photo of a corn ear worm.

By WPXI.com

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. —

A school district in Pennsylvania has sent a letter home to parents addressing moldy bread and a worm that was found in students’ school lunches.

"After the corn ear worm was reported, this product was immediately pulled from all serving lines," Chartiers Valley School Superintendent Brian White said in the letter to parents.

The corn is a USDA product that is commonly provided to school districts. A complaint was filed with USDA provider, Bonduelle USA, Inc., and an investigation was conducted.

The company’s response said in part:

"When we process the raw corn we employ multiple steps to eliminate such material from the raw agricultural product… Unfortunately, all these steps have not been 100 percent effective and we apologize for the occurrence."

The reportedly stale and moldy bread was disposed.

A new food-service director was appointed. 

