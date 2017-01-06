Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Closings

School and Business Closings

ALERT

WSB Storm Center: Atlanta Winter Weather Updates

Updated: 10:43 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 | Posted: 10:43 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

Poet criticizes Texas state test after not being able to answer questions on poems she wrote

standardized test
Andrew Malone / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Amanda O'Donnell and Austin American-Statesman

A woman has taken issue with a state standardized test that uses one of her poems after she found herself incapable of correctly answering questions on poems that she herself had written.

>> Read more trending stories

Poet Sara Holbrook says in a contributed Huffington Post piece that some of her poems was used in the the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, a standardized test across grades three through eight that covers various subjects.

"When I realized I couldn’t answer the questions posed about two of my own poems on the Texas state assessment tests (STAAR Test), I had a flash of panic – oh, no! Not smart enough," Holbrook wrote about her stressful experience with Texas’ infamous standardized test.

In the Wednesday post, Holbrook makes a case against placing too much importance on the results of standardized tests.

"Kids’ futures and the evaluations of their teachers will be based on their ability to guess the so-called correct answer to made-up questions," she said.

Holbrook, who was emailed questions on her poems by an eighth-grade English teacher in Texas, includes the specific test questions she has difficulty answering and writes that, "any test that questions the motivations of the author without asking the author is a big baloney sandwich."

In a follow-up Facebook post about the Huffington Post piece, Holbrook said she was paid $175 for each poem used. 

Holbrook  wrote that the solution is for parents to reject the system of standardized tests: "The only way to stop this nonsense is for parents to stand up and say, 'No more.'"

 

What did you do on your holiday break? I wrote this. Backstory: the outrage had been building in me since visiting...

Posted by Sara Holbrook on Thursday, January 5, 2017

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

On-Air

WSB Program Schedule

Time Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday 4:30a-9a Atlanta's Morning News Atlanta's Morning News Atlanta's Morning News Atlanta's Morning News Atlanta's Morning News 6a-9a 9a – 12p Herman Cain Herman Cain Herman Cain Herman Cain Herman Cain 12p – 3p Rush Limbaugh Rush Limbaugh Rush Limbaugh Rush Limbaugh Rush Limbaugh 3p – 5p Sean Hannity Sean Hannity Sean Hannity Sean Hannity Sean Hannity 5p - 7p Atlanta's Evening News w/Erick Erickson Atlanta's Evening News w/Erick Erickson Atlanta's Evening News w/Erick Erickson -630p Atlanta's Evening News w/Erick Erickson Atlanta's Evening News w/Erick Erickson 630p 7p – 8p Sean Hannity Sean Hannity UGA BB vs.

 
 