Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 12:29 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017
WFTV.com
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. —
The parents of a freshman at a Florida high school are questioning the way officials handled their son’s outburst.
Ashton Gelfand, 14, was arrested Thursday after a physical altercation with a teacher at the school.
The teen has been diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, ADHD and bipolar disorder, which can lead him to lash out, according to his father, Bryan Gelfand.
“All I see is red, like I want to either hurt something, or just break something,” Ashton Gelfand told WFTV, referring to those moments.
Bryan Gelfand said that West Orange High School officials were aware of the 14-year-old’s conditions, but things got out of hand when the boy got into an argument with a substitute teacher.
As the situation escalated, the school’s vice principal and school resource officer got involved, and it ultimately became physical, Bryan Gelfand said.
Ashton Gelfand was arrested and taken to the Orange County Juvenile Detention Center, where he made a frantic call to his parents.
“All he kept saying was, ‘I want to come home, I want to come home,’” Bryan Gelfand said. “And he’s just not comprehending that you can’t yet.”
The father doesn’t believe the situation warranted his son’s arrest, and is pushing for the charges to be dropped because he doesn’t feel like the school handled the situation the right way.
“To be 14 years old with Asperger’s, ADHD and puberty at the same time, he doesn’t deserve to have four misdemeanors and a felony,” Bryan Gelfand said.
WFTV reached out to Orange County Schools seeking comment on what the policy is for informing substitute teachers about students’ disabilities.
District officials said they were looking into the situation, but did not comment further.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}