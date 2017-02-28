By Kelcie Willis

A mother is upset after she says her son told her his kindergarten teacher at Zablocki Elementary School in Milwaukee used a Ouija board in the classroom.

WISN reported that the mother, who did not want to be publicly identified, wants the teacher fired and is asking Milwaukee Public Schools officials to do so.

"They were shutting off the lights and making it dark and talking to spirits," the mother told WISN. "That's not something that should be at school."

The Ouija board is a game that has a flat board with letters of the alphabet printed on it and numbers 0 -9. It was marketed as a talking board that Smithsonian magazine reported was associated with the belief that the game communicated messages from the dead to the living.

"The kids have been asking for a scary story and I got the board and moved the paper clip to answer some of their questions," the teacher said in an email to the mother. "They asked about scary characters in movies. I did not say there were spirits. It was all done in fun. I understand your concern. It was silly and I'm sorry. I will take the board home and this won't happen again," the teacher said.

The mother says her 5-year-old son is having nightmares because of the Ouija board.

"He's scared now to go to bed at night, to be in the dark, anything alone," she said.

Milwaukee Public Schools officials told WISN the matter is being investigated and the teacher has been removed from the classroom.