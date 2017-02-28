Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 5:38 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 | Posted: 5:38 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
MILWAUKEE —
A mother is upset after she says her son told her his kindergarten teacher at Zablocki Elementary School in Milwaukee used a Ouija board in the classroom.
WISN reported that the mother, who did not want to be publicly identified, wants the teacher fired and is asking Milwaukee Public Schools officials to do so.
"They were shutting off the lights and making it dark and talking to spirits," the mother told WISN. "That's not something that should be at school."
The Ouija board is a game that has a flat board with letters of the alphabet printed on it and numbers 0 -9. It was marketed as a talking board that Smithsonian magazine reported was associated with the belief that the game communicated messages from the dead to the living.
"The kids have been asking for a scary story and I got the board and moved the paper clip to answer some of their questions," the teacher said in an email to the mother. "They asked about scary characters in movies. I did not say there were spirits. It was all done in fun. I understand your concern. It was silly and I'm sorry. I will take the board home and this won't happen again," the teacher said.
The mother says her 5-year-old son is having nightmares because of the Ouija board.
"He's scared now to go to bed at night, to be in the dark, anything alone," she said.
Milwaukee Public Schools officials told WISN the matter is being investigated and the teacher has been removed from the classroom.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}