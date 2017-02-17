Follow us on

Posted: 6:37 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017

Mother outraged after teacher gives son 'crystal meth assignment'

Crystal meth
AP Photo
A quantity of crystal methamphetamine totaling 6.4 grams is displayed next to a ruler, in this photo posed at the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation laboratory. (AP Photo)

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario —

A drama teacher's controversial class assignment has stirred up anger among parents in Canada.

Delight Greenidge told the CBC that she was shocked when she saw the drama class assignment given to her 13-year-old son. In order to portray a drug addict, Erin Mills Middle School students were given a handout on how to make and inject crystal meth. 

The teacher instructed students to "act scared" when pretending to make the drug, but "act happy" when pretending to inject the drug, according to Greenidge's son.

After Greenidge reported the incident to school officials, the teacher was suspended with pay. An investigation is ongoing. 

