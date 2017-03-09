By Joy Johnston

A high school in Utah that operates a food pantry on campus has expanded its offerings to help students in need.



East High has installed showers and laundry facilities on campus for homeless students to use, according to KSTU.

School officials estimate between 50 and 100 students do not have access to such facilities on a daily basis.



Principal Greg Maughan became aware of the issue after students were seen using the theater department's laundry facilities for personal clothes. Maughan told KSTU, "Everyone who enters this school has the right to be clean."



The school has installed two new wash rooms, each with a shower and a washing machine and dryer. The washing machine was donated by a local nonprofit. Donations have helped fund the new additions as well as the popular food pantry.