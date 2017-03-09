Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 1:20 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
SALT LAKE CITY —
A high school in Utah that operates a food pantry on campus has expanded its offerings to help students in need.
East High has installed showers and laundry facilities on campus for homeless students to use, according to KSTU.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
School officials estimate between 50 and 100 students do not have access to such facilities on a daily basis.
Principal Greg Maughan became aware of the issue after students were seen using the theater department's laundry facilities for personal clothes. Maughan told KSTU, "Everyone who enters this school has the right to be clean."
The school has installed two new wash rooms, each with a shower and a washing machine and dryer. The washing machine was donated by a local nonprofit. Donations have helped fund the new additions as well as the popular food pantry.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}