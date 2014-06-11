Follow us on

    Posted: 11:38 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017

    The Doctrine Digest 3/9

    Hour One (Radio Hour-11 to 11:30):

    Headlines:

    1. Marathon debate as GOP pushes ahead on health bill
    2. Israeli Cabinet Makes Move to Decriminalize Recreational Marijuana Use
    3. Stephen Hawking warns artificial intelligence could end mankind
    4. US Marines Move into Syria with Howitzers
    5. FBI's specialized mole-hunting team deployed to catch CIA leaker
    6. White House: Don’t call it Trumpcare
    7. Comey: 'You're stuck with me for another 6 1/2 years'
    8. Jimmy Fallon to Deliver ‘More Political’ ‘Tonight Show’ 
    9. Cowboys to release all-time leading passer Tony Romo on Thursday

    Outrage Corner:

    1. Man Spent Over $50,000 To Become A ‘Genderless Alien Being’
    2. Atlanta board approves school closures
    3. Franklin Graham calls for Disney boycott over gay ‘Beauty and the Beast’ character
    4. San Diego State Says YG Got Paid Despite Performing Anti-Trump Song
    5. Richard Simmons' Rep Addresses Claims That He's Being Held ''Hostage''
    6. Poachers break into Paris wildlife preserve and kill a rhino

    Today’s Trump Dump:

    1. Hawaii files challenge to Trump's new travel order
    2. Kasim Reed on why Democrats shouldn’t resist Trump at all costs
    3. Poll: Only Mike Pence Viewed Somewhat Favorability
    4. Report: Obama was furious after Trump accused him of wiretapping 
    5. ‘Trumpcare’: dead on arrival?
    6. Trump has not asked FBI about wiretapping claims
    7. Trump tweet signals ongoing support for Guantanamo
    8. Top Republican claims, media takes Trump's tweets "too literally"
    9. Lars Ulrich slams Donald Trump
    10. 'Good Fight' Takes Network Lead in Making Trump an Issue

    Other News:

    1. Georgia Power looks to sell key Atlanta Beltline property
    2. Paul Ryan: The Obamacare replacement bill is an 'act of mercy’
    3. Tim Kaine's youngest son arrested at Trump rally 
    4. Khizr Khan’s Story About Restricted ‘Travel Privileges’ May Be False
    5. Gunmen dressed as medical personnel attack Kabul hospital
    6. ISIS leaves Mosul museum in ruins as Iraq forces advance
    7. North Korean Missiles Prompt French Bid to Tighten EU Sanctions
    8. Kim Jong Nam's son appears for first time since his father's murder
    9. Austria threatens EU funding cuts over Hungary's hard line on refugees
    10. Businesses added 298,000 jobs last month
    11. Hiring slows in February as workers flock from the Rust Belt
    12. Net neutrality worth saving, say 170 groups in open letter
    13. Nintendo Counting on High Praise for Zelda to Fuel Switch Sales
    14. Facebook debuts its first dedicated virtual reality app
    15. We now may know why the iPhone 8 release is reportedly delayed
    16. Time Crystals Created, Suspending Laws of Physics
    17. Fred Savage to Host Ricky Gervais Game Show ‘Child Support’

