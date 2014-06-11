Doctrine Digest 3/7

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:21 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017
Headlines:
Republicans unveil bill to repeal and replace Obamacare
Trump's new travel ban raises bar for legal challenges
Don Cheadle accuses President Trump of using racial slur
Supreme Court won't hear transgender bathroom case
FBI investigating data breach involving state voters
Facebook ‘Disputed News’ Tag Goes Live
WTF:
Carson equates slaves to immigrants, social media blasts comment
Ex-Iranian president banned Twitter — and now he’s using it
Women only said 27% of the words in 2016’s biggest movies
LeBron James admits to crying at movies
Turtle That Ate Nearly 1,000 Coins Recovering From Surgery In Thailand
Asteroid passes inside Earth’s satellite ring
Today’s Trump Dump:
White House aides defend President Trump's wiretapping claim
Planned Parenthood tells Trump it won't end abortions in exchange for continued funding
Barbra Streisand blames President Trump for weight gain
That time Sean Spicer was the White House Easter Bunny
President inherits cyberwar against Kim Jong-un
Other News:
GA. Democrats cry foul as House Republicans redraw district lines
Supreme Court Allows Prying Into Jury Deliberations If Racism Is Perceived
Iranian boats in "unsafe" encounter with U.S. surveillance ship
Attorney General Jeff Sessions: Senate testimony was 'correct'
N. Korea missiles 'drill for strike on US bases in Japan'
Khizr Khan claims travel privileges under review
Russia Won't Ban 'Beauty and the Beast' Over Gay Character
U.S. chicken, egg companies heighten security after bird flu case
Zuckerberg put employees on 'lockdown' for two months to launch Facebook Live
NASA proposes building artificial magnetic field to restore Mars’ atmosphere
Robert Osborne, Beloved Host of Turner Classic Movies, Dies at 84
Bill Paxton's Cause of Death Revealed
Chrissy Teigen reveals postpartum depression, anxiety
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}