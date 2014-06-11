Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 11:21 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Doctrine Digest 3/7

Hour One (Radio Hour-11 to 11:30):

Headlines:

Republicans unveil bill to repeal and replace Obamacare

Trump's new travel ban raises bar for legal challenges

Don Cheadle accuses President Trump of using racial slur

Supreme Court won't hear transgender bathroom case

FBI investigating data breach involving state voters

Facebook ‘Disputed News’ Tag Goes Live

WTF:

Carson equates slaves to immigrants, social media blasts comment

Ex-Iranian president banned Twitter — and now he’s using it

Women only said 27% of the words in 2016’s biggest movies

LeBron James admits to crying at movies

Turtle That Ate Nearly 1,000 Coins Recovering From Surgery In Thailand

Asteroid passes inside Earth’s satellite ring

Today’s Trump Dump:

White House aides defend President Trump's wiretapping claim

Planned Parenthood tells Trump it won't end abortions in exchange for continued funding

Barbra Streisand blames President Trump for weight gain

The disappearing Sean Spicer

That time Sean Spicer was the White House Easter Bunny

President inherits cyberwar against Kim Jong-un

Other News:

GA. Democrats cry foul as House Republicans redraw district lines

Supreme Court Allows Prying Into Jury Deliberations If Racism Is Perceived

Iranian boats in "unsafe" encounter with U.S. surveillance ship

Attorney General Jeff Sessions: Senate testimony was 'correct'

N. Korea missiles 'drill for strike on US bases in Japan'

Khizr Khan claims travel privileges under review

Russia Won't Ban 'Beauty and the Beast' Over Gay Character

U.S. chicken, egg companies heighten security after bird flu case

Zuckerberg put employees on 'lockdown' for two months to launch Facebook Live

NASA proposes building artificial magnetic field to restore Mars’ atmosphere

Robert Osborne, Beloved Host of Turner Classic Movies, Dies at 84

Bill Paxton's Cause of Death Revealed

Chrissy Teigen reveals postpartum depression, anxiety

Eating Soy Tied to Reduced Breast Cancer Death Risk

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 