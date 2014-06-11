Follow us on

Posted: 11:54 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017

The Doctrine Digest 3/2

Hour One (Radio Hour-11 to 11:30)

Headlines Stories:

 

  1. Democrats call for Sessions' resignation over meetings with Russian ambassador
  2. Chicago Company Fires Ex-Clinton Volunteer for Tweet About Navy SEAL's Widow
  3. Joe Biden's Son, Widowed Daughter-In-Law In Love
  4. How Much Urine is In a Swimming Pool? 
  5. Snapchat Hopes to Raise $3.4 Billion in IPO
  6. ‘Gary from Chicago’ is a Registered Sex Offender 
  7. Beauty and the Beast to Feature Disney's First Gay Character and Love Scene

 

(Radio Hour-11:36 to Noon):

Georgia Stuff:

  1. Casino Gambling Bill Dead for This Year
  2. State Lawmakers Could Declare Porn a Public Health Crisis
  3. Super PAC Uses College Party Footage to Attack Dem in Georgia House Race
  4. Bill to Slash State Income Tax Rate Moving Through the Georgia House
  5. Campus Gun Bill Passes Georgia House Public Safety Committee
  6. Fulton County Schools Keeping Transgender Protections

Today’s Trump Dump: 

  1. Team Trump Denies ‘Reset’
  2. Trump Huddles with GOP Leaders After Speech
  3. Colbert Spends Entire Monologue Mocking Trump’s Speech
  4. Bill Maher: Trump Speech ‘Will Fool a Lot of People’
  5. Kathy Griffin Tells Chris Matthews Trump’s ‘Crazy’ After Speech
  6. Canada's ‘Merit-Based' Immigration System Wins Trump's Praise

 

Other News:

  1. Russian Jets Mistakenly Bomb US-Backed Forces In Syria
  2. Barack and Michelle Obama Have Book Deals
  3. Oprah Doesn't Rule Out Running For President
  4. Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name to West African Moniker
  5. Man Charged After Child Hit 62 Times In Five Minutes
  6. GA. Pot Decriminalization Bill Moves Forward
  7. The Number of US Homes Without a TV Doubled In Just 6 years
  8. Nicaragua Woman Burnt On a Fire In Exorcism Ritual
  9. Casey Affleck Addresses Sexual Harassment Allegations
  10. Kourtney Kardashian Isn't Pregnant with Justin Bieber's Baby

