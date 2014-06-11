Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 9:52 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2017

The Doctrine Digest 3/13

Hour One (Radio Hour-11 to 11:30):

Headlines:

  1. Attorney Preet Bharara fired after defying White House order to quit
  2. Michael Flynn attorney: White House counsel knew about Turkey connection
  3. Fox News Reporter Loudly Confronts Gateway Pundit Reporter In White House Briefing Room
  4. Backlash as EPA chief Scott Pruitt questions science of global warming
  5. Boston's St. Patrick's Parade Will Now Allow Gay Veterans
  6. Criss Angel Las Vegas Show Canceled After Stunt Goes Wrong

More Headlines:

  1. The World Wide Web's inventor warns it's in peril on 28th anniversary
  2. Federal judge refuses to apply previous travel ban stay to Trump's new order
  3. US military faces burgeoning nude picture-sharing scandal
  4. GOP-sponsored bill may help companies obtain your genetic information
  5. 5-Year-Old Is Youngest in History to Go to National Spelling Bee
  6. Kong is King at the Global Box Office with $142.6 Million

Today’s Trump Dump:

 

  1. Trump on White House Intruder: 'It Was a Troubled Person'
  2. 'SNL' skewers Trump, Sessions, Ivanka
  3. Time To Cut Alec Baldwin And His Dull Trump Impression Loose?
  4. McCain to Trump: Retract wiretapping claim or prove it
  5. Trump casts long shadow over Dutch election
  6. Trump to be pressed by Enda Kenny over illegal Irish in US
  7. Trump Jr.: 'I basically have zero contact' with my father
  8. Trump tweeted 260 times within first 50 days of presidency
  9. Trump’s old Ferrari is looking for a new owner

 

Other News:

  1. Things To Know About Daylight Saving Time
  2. Teen Fatally Shot in Suburban Atlanta Subdivision
  3. Atlanta wears green well for St. Patrick’s Day
  4. Intruder Arrested After Breaching White House Grounds
  5. Trump's revised travel ban dealt first court setback
  6. Muhammad Ali's son detained at US airport for second time
  7. New Utah bigamy law passes Senate after 'Sister Wives' suit
  8. Turkey War of Words With Dutch Worsens
  9. South Korea's ousted President 'sorry,' leaves mansion
  10. Ethiopia rubbish landslide kills 48 in Addis Ababa
  11. Gander Mountain files for bankruptcy
  12. Google, Microsoft Still Waiting On Wikileaks To Deliver CIA Hacking Tools
  13. Don’t lick your Nintendo Switch game cartridges
  14. Your Android smartphone may have arrived with malware
  15. Can Snap Stock Bounce Back After Last Week's 19% Drop?
  16. Prosecutors in AP report on church abuse no longer employer
  17. Harvard is dropping the LSAT requirement
  18. Bear killed in German zoo after it escapes from compound
  19. Jeff Bridges revives 'The Dude' at John Goodman's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony
  20. Pregnant Ciara uninjured in minor Los Angeles car crash
  21. Kristen Stewart discusses 'fluidity of sexuality'
  22. Joni Sledge, Sister Sledge Singer, Dead at 60

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 