Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 9:33 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2017

The Doctrine Digest 3/10

Hour One (Radio Hour-11 to 11:30):

Headlines:

  1. Trump Invites GOP Lawmakers to Bowling and Pizza Party
  2. Assange: WikiLeaks will help tech firms beat CIA cyber-hacking
  3. Illegal immigration numbers fall across US-Mexican border
  4. U.S. Is Sending About 400 Marines To Syria
  5. EPA chief doubts carbon dioxide's role in global warming
  6. Beyonce, Madonna and Coldplay sign open letter on gender equality

From Studio B1:

  1. CNN Host Under Fire For Eating A Piece Of Human Brain On TV
  2. Without a ‘world government’ technology will destroy us, says Stephen Hawking
  3. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen to Pay Up to $140,000 to Interns
  4. Traffic signals show women instead of men in push to reduce bias
  5. Uber stops using Greyball 'secret program' to dodge regulators
  6. T.I. and Tiny’s “Family Hustle” Reality Show Gets Canceled

Today’s Trump Dump:

  1. Trump, Obama haven't spoken since inauguration
  2. Michael Flynn Discloses His Lobbying Might Have Helped Turkey
  3. No more love for WikiLeaks from Trump after CIA hacked
  4. Ex-aides: Trump has long been worried about recorded calls
  5. DC restaurant alleges unfair competition in suit against Trump
  6. Alec Baldwin talks completely, 100% uncensored about Donald Trump
  7. Trump Election Victory Subject Of HBO Miniseries
  8. Trevor Noah: 'When I see Trump, I see a stand-up comedian'

Other News:

  1. Conservatives want to blow up Senate rules to kill Obamacare
  2. Four states suing to block Trump's new travel ban
  3. FBI and CIA launch criminal investigation into 'malware leaks'
  4. Paul Ryan Sells Health Care Bill As A 'Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity'
  5. Senate panel schedules open hearing on Marines' nude-photo scandal
  6. Samantha Bee’s Show Said He Had ‘Nazi Hair.’ He Actually Has Brain Cancer
  7. Waka Flocka Flame acquitted of gun charges in Atlanta
  8. Atlanta landmarks Plaza Theatre, Majestic Diner, sold for $18 million
  9. Atlanta pimp’s $1.2M home raided by feds for human trafficking
  10. Texas 'bathroom bill' passes key vote
  11. St. Patrick's parade planners to reconsider gay veterans ban
  12. Malta's Famous 'Azure Window' Has Collapsed Into The Sea
  13. RadioShack closing 187 stores in latest bankruptcy filing
  14. Todd Chrisley under investigation after allegedly dodging Georgia taxes for years
  15. Former porn actress testifies in trial of ex-MMA fighter
  16. Florida lawyer's pants catch fire during arson trial
  17. Robot sets new Rubik’s Cube record
  18. Hack your brain to remember almost anything
  19. Gabourey Sidibe reveals weight-loss surgery
  20. Why Brie Larson Not Clapping at the Oscars Was Even Harsher Than It Looked

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 