    Posted: 12:16 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017

    The Doctrine Digest 3/1

    Hour One (Radio Hour-11 to 11:30):

    Headlines- Stories Presented by Jared:

     

    1. RECAP: PRESIDENT TRUMP’S SPEECH
    2. AP-NORC Poll: US Teens Disillusioned, Divided By Politics
    3. Convicted Terrorist An Organizer Of Women's March
    4. Takata Plea, Compensation Deal Clears Path To Potential Sale
    5. Sessions Hints Crackdown On Legal Marijuana Coming
    6. WHO Lists 12 Most Dangerous 'Superbugs'

     

    (Radio Hour-11:36 to Commercial Break):

    WTF:

    [Stories presented by Autumn]

     

    1. Massive Amazon Cloud Service Outage Disrupts Sites
    2. SpaceX To Send First Paying Tourists Around Moon Next Year
    3. Uber CEO argues with driver over falling fares in video
    4. U2 is sued for allegedly stealing song for 'Achtung Baby'
    5. Teen Mom Fans Disturbed By Daughter’s Painted Pony
    6. Leslie Jones Under Fire For Racially Charged Joke

     

    Today’s Trump Dump:

     

    1. Trump Signs EO’s On Waters Rule, Black Colleges
    2. Jon Stewart Tells The Media To Get Back To Work
    3. Republicans Block Bid To Force Trump To Release Tax Returns
    4. Trump Pitches 37 Percent Cut To State Department Budget
    5. Trump Grades Himself An ‘A+’ For Effort
    6. Trump Grades Himself A ‘C’ For Messaging
    7. Trump: The Oscars Screwed Up Because ‘They Were Focused So Hard On Politics'
    8. Trump, Pelosi Trade Barbs Over ‘Incompetent' Charge
    9. Pelosi To Democrats: Treat Trump Voters Like A Friend Whose Boyfriend Is A Jerk
    10. Trump Responds To Father Of Navy SEAL Killed In Yemen Raid
    11. California Demands Info On Immigration Arrests
    12. Trump Accuses Obama Of Orchestrating Protests And Leaks

     

    Other News:

    1. Judge Sides With Transgender Students Over Bathroom Access
    2. Iranian Hard-Line Newspapers Criticize Farhadi’s Oscar Win
    3. U.S. Bishops Denounce Rise In Anti-Semitic Attacks
    4. J.C. Penney To Close 140 Stores
    5. Mardi Gras Parade: 3 Critically Hurt As SUV Hits Band
    6. NASA Returns Priceless Bag Of Moon Dust To Chicago-Area Woman
    7. Lady Gaga To Replace Beyonce At Coachella

