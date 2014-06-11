Follow us on

Posted: 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017

The Doctrine Digest 3/08

Hour One (Radio Hour-11 to 11:30):

Headlines:

  1. President Trump 'proud' to support GOP healthcare plan
  2. Wikileaks Claims to Reveal How CIA Hacks TVs and Phones
  3. North Korea says missiles were drill for strike on US bases
  4. U.S. Slips to Seventh Best Country In the World
  5. Americans having less sex, new study finds
  6. Alec Baldwin Might Not Play Trump on ‘SNL’ Much Longer
  7. Man accused of holding 8 women captive in Sandy Springs mansion

Outrage Corner:

  1. Atlanta board approves school closures
  2. Franklin Graham calls for Disney boycott over gay ‘Beauty and the Beast’ character
  3. Richard Simmons' Rep Addresses Claims That He's Being Held ''Hostage''
  4. Poachers break into Paris wildlife preserve and kill a rhino
  5. Wendy’s Replacing Humans With Robots
  6. This app says it measures how many times women are interrupted
  7. Today’s Trump Dump:
  8. Atlanta mayor: Trump's talk is energizing crimes against minorities
  9. Trump: Healthcare Bill Up for ‘Review and Negotiation’
  10. Trump held a two-hour virtual conversation with ‘Fox & Friends’
  11. Six of Trump's tweets seemed to respond directly to 'Fox & Friends'
  12. The Travel-Ban Do-Over
  13. Gingrich: Trump Is Surrounded by Bureaucrats Who Want to Destroy Him
  14. Arnold on Trump: 'I think he's in love with me' 
  15. Trump Surprises White House Tourists

Other News:

  1. ObamaCare repeal bill would defund Planned Parenthood
  2. The CIA referenced Doctor Who in one of its hacking tools
  3. Comey cancels South By Southwest appearance
  4. Nathan Deal keeps the door open for campus carry measure
  5. Georgia House bill could make it more costly for riders to use Uber, Lyft
  6. Yacht tax break survives close call in Georgia Senate committee
  7. Fewer Americans Are Trying to Lose Weight
  8. The disease that killed George Michael, explained
  9. TCM to honor Robert Osborne with 48-hour tribute
  10. Fadi Fawaz Speaks Out After George Michael's Cause of Death Is Revealed
  11. Schroder, Howard bicker during Atlanta's loss to Warriors
  12. Baby Shower Bandits Steal Gifts From Atlanta Couple
  13. Elderly woman beaten in Atlanta Wal-Mart 
  14. What is fatty liver? 
  15. Kids Under 16 Can't See 'Beauty and the Beast' in Russia
  16. AP source: Raiders find new financing for Las Vegas stadium

