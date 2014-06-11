Follow us on

Posted: 12:19 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2017

The Doctrine Digest 3/06

Hour One (Radio Hour-11 to 11:30):

Headlines:

  1. Trump signs new immigration order
  2. Thousands rally for Atlanta United FC during first home game ever
  3. Comey asked Justice Department to Refute Trump's Wiretapping Claims
  4. 10 Arrested in Berkeley Pro-Trump Rally That Turned Violent
  5. Mike Pence Blasts the AP For Publishing Wife's Email Address
  6. Schwarzenegger Fires The Apprentice?
  7. Alabama Theater Shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' Over Gay 'Moment
  8. Facebook ‘Disputed News’ Tag Goes Live

More Headlines

  1. Poll: Divided Americans Fret Country Losing Identity
  2. House of Cards Creator Calls for Deletion of Trump's Twitter Account
  3. North Korea Fires Four Ballistic Missiles Into Sea of Japan
  4. Marines Investigated Over Facebook Nude Photo Group
  5. Rod Stewart Apologises for Fake Execution Video Prank 
  6. ‘Logan’ $85.3M Debut Breaks Records For Wolverine Series

    Today’s Trump Dump:

    1. Tapping Trump? An Expert Weighs In
    2. Trump’s Wiretapping Claim Based on Warrants Granted to FBI
    3. Trump Likely to Sign Scaled-Down Travel Ban Monday
    4. Some Vets Call Foul On Trump for Wearing Flight Jacket, Admiral's Cap
    5. Trump Supporters Declare Pride In President
    6. Trump Reportedly Unhappy About Sessions' Recusal from Russia Investigations
    7. Pelosi Defends Claims of Never Meeting Russian Ambassador
    8. Alec Baldwin: I'd Stand In for Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner
    9. Keystone XL Builders Can Use Non-U.S. Steel
    10.   Critics Say Trump Water Rule Helps His Golf Links

    Other News:

    1. Georgia implodes well-known building in Atlanta
    2. ObamaCare ‘secret’ bill details will soon be made public
    3. Sikh Man's Shooting In Washington Investigated as Hate Crime
    4. Chinese Official Calls For Easing of Internet Censorship
    5. China reduces growth forecast for 2017 to 6.5%
    6. Oklahoma Lawmaker Asks Muslims: 'Do You Beat Your Wife?'
    7. Mexico Opens Legal Aid Centres to Fight US Deportations
    8. Bernie Sanders Leads Union Push at Nissan Plant
    9. Valerie Jarrett's Daughter Will Be the 'Journalist' Covering Trump's DOJ for CNN
    10.  Loretta Lynch Video: Says Bloodshed, Death May Be Necessary?
    11.  Democrats See Early Election Wins as Sign of Things to Come
    12. Russian Lawmaker Aims to Make Football Hooliganism a Sport
    13. Turkey's Erdogan Makes Nazi Jibe Over Germany Rally Ban
    14.   South Korea Hikes Reward For North Korean Defectors
    15. Russia Urged to Ban 'Beauty and the Beast' Remake
    16. Game developers participate in Resist Jam
    17.  Pope Urges Faithful to Consult Bible as Often as Cellphones
    18. Professor Explains Why We Are Still a Long Way Off With Self-Driving Cars
    19. What Experts Are Saying About Apple's Next Big Thing[JL(1] 
    20. Israel Gives Green Light to Decriminalize Marijuana Use
    21.  Bird Flu Found In Tennessee Chicken Flock
    22.  Canadian Boy Stripped of Bowling Title for Color of Pants
    23.  Soda Tax Making a Comeback
    24. Washington's MLK Library Closes For 3 Years of Renovations
    25.  Jeff Bezos says NASA should return to the Moon
    26. Apple Redesigns Fingerprint ID Solution for OLED iPhone?
    27. Uber Uses Secret Tool to Deceive Authorities
    28. Emma Watson Defends Posing Nearly Topless for Vanity Fair
    29.  Shannen Doherty Says She ‘Feels Great’ at First Event Since Finishing Chemo
    30. Major Woolly Mammoth Discovery Shocks Scientists
    31. Asteroid passes inside Earth’s satellite ring

