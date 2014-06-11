Follow us on

Posted: 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

The Doctrine Digest 2/28

Hour One (Radio Hour-11 to 11:30):

Headlines- Stories Presented by Jared:

  1. Bucknell Covers Residence Hall Mirrors to Promote ‘Body Positivity,’ and ‘Self-Love’
  2. Kellyanne Conway’s Feet on Oval Office Couch Kick Off Debate
  3. Trump seeking $54B increase in defense spending, cuts elsewhere
  4. A Citizens' Petition Calls For A New French President: Barack Obama
  5. Kim Jong Un 'ordered' half brother's killing, SK intelligence says
  6. Bill to slash state income tax rate moving through the Georgia House
  7. GOP frontrunner in Louisiana House race caught in blackface costume
  8. Transgender athlete Mack Beggs in state girls wrestling final
  9. Demi Lovato Gets Mocked After Saying She's "1 Percent African"

(Radio Hour-11:36 to Commercial Break):

Scam Alert with Clark Howard:

 

  1. IRS Dirty Dozen: Recap of the top 12 tax scams for 2017
  2. Cyber scams can drain savings
  3. Stadalsky: Phone scams take advantage of fear
  4. Watch Out for These Spring Break Scams

Today’s Trump Dump:

  1. Trump to talk priorities in prime-time speech
  2. Trump: 'Nobody knew health care could be so complicated'
  3. CNN president slams Congress’ response to Trump’s media attacks
  4. House Intelligence Chair: No Evidence of Trump, Russian Ties
  5. Bush Weighs In On Trump Presidency
  6. Fallen SEAL's dad slams Trump
  7. Leaked Audio Reveals Anti-Trump Forces Manufacturing Hostile Town Hall
  8. WITCHES GATHER TO CAST SPELL ON PRESIDENT TRUMP

Other News:

  1. Schumer blasts leaked GOP ObamaCare repeal bill
  2. 'President Clinton' Website Touts World Where Hillary Won
  3. ACLU wins shoutouts and blue ribbons at the Oscars
  4. Dubya’s Daughter Keynote Speaker at Planned Parenthood Fundraiser
  5. Bomb Threats Made Against Jewish Community Centers
  6. Former NAACP leader who claimed to be black is broke
  7. Oscars Drop to 32.9M Viewers
  8. Daytona 500 posts small ratings bump for Fox
  9. NASA studies adding crew to super rocket test flight
  10. Chapman "Devastated" by Mistaken Oscars In Memoriam Photo

