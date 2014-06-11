Follow us on

Posted: 11:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017

The Doctrine Digest 2/27

Hour One (Radio Hour-11 to 11:30):

Headlines:

  1. PriceWaterhouseCoopers issues apology over best-picture flub
  2. Trump won't attend White House Correspondents' Association dinner
  3. Perez dismisses Trump's claim that DNC race was rigged
  4. Transgender athlete Mack Beggs in state girls wrestling final
  5. 25% of all overdoses are from heroin 
  6. My Friend Cayla dolls could actually be spies

(Radio Hour-11:36 to Commercial Break): 

More Headlines:

  1. Muhammad Ali Jr. detained by immigration officials at Fla. airport
  2. White House Press Secretary Hints Federal Marijuana Crackdown May Be Forthcoming
  3. 'Missing Richard Simmons' podcast tops iTunes chart
  4. Decatur resident, Lilly Chin wins 2017 Jeopardy College Tournament of Champions 
  5. Fans Accuse Mama June of Wearing Fat Suit and Prosthetics to Exaggerate Weight Loss 
  6. 'Get Out' Unseats 'Lego Batman' With Stellar $30.5M Debut

Today’s Trump Dump:

  1. Sean Spicer targets own staff in leak crackdown
  2. Trump national security adviser wants to avoid term 'radical Islamic terrorism', sources say
  3. White House blocks members of media from briefing
  4. Middle schooler confesses to throwing wood block at Trump's motorcade
  5. Jodie Foster and Michael J Fox lead anti-Trump protest
  6. Casey Affleck slams Donald Trump's 'un-American' policies at the Independent Spirit Awards
  7. New poll shows majority of Americans want Congress to investigate Trump's contact with Russia
  8. Trump administration meeting with North Korean diplomat cancelled after visa denial
  9. Maine cops want clarification from Trump on marijuana rules
  10. Rory McIlroy says golfing with Trump not 'an endorsement'
  11. Steve Harvey Says Critics Don’t Understand Importance Of His Meeting With Trump

Other News:

  1. Kurt Busch wins Daytona 500
  2. Bill Paxton Dead at 61 Due to Complications from Surgery
  3. Game of Thrones star and UK's tallest man, dies aged 36
  4. Magician Daryl Easton found dead at Hollywood's Magic Castle
  5. Truck rams New Orleans crowd during Mardi Gras parade; 28 injured
  6. Academy Rescinds Oscar Nomination for Violation of Campaign Rules
  7. Razzies announces winners
  8. Oscars: Meryl Streep vents fury at Karl Lagerfeld in dress row
  9. Raven’s Matt Elam arrested in Miami on marijuana, oxycodone possession charges
  10. Straight women have fewest orgasms
  11. Motorcycle racer's equipment stolen before big event
  12. Atlanta Zoo Announces Baby Gorilla's Name

